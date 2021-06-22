USS Mustin's Former CMC Watches Ship Departure

210622-N-YA628-1178 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Troy A. Bojorquiz observes as the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prepares to go underway. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6706353
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-YA628-1178
|Resolution:
|4485x3204
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
