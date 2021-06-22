210622-N-YA628-1103 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) Sailors give slack to a line during a sea and anchor evolution with the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) as they prepare to go underway. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP This work, Sailors Give Slack to a Line During Sea and Anchor Evolution, by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.