210622-N-YA628-1018 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) Sailors stand by for further instruction as the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prepare to go underway. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6706350
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-YA628-1018
|Resolution:
|3200x4480
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Watch USS Mustin Depart [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
