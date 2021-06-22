USS Mustin Prepares to Depart

210622-N-YA628-1022 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prepares to depart from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s

largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

