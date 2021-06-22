Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Prepares to Depart [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Mustin Prepares to Depart

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210622-N-YA628-1022 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prepares to depart from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s
    largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 02:29
    Photo ID: 6706351
    VIRIN: 210622-N-YA628-1022
    Resolution: 5870x4193
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    pier
    underway
    destroyer
    change of homeport

