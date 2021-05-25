BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), load onto MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of an amphibious assault exercise, May 25. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

