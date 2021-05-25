BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 25, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

