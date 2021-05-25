Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 11]

    BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 25, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6705596
    VIRIN: 210525-M-ON629-1047
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Infantry
    Amphibious Assault
    Battalion Landing Team
    Ship-to-shore
    Naval Integration

