BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fly over the Pacific Ocean in MV-22B Ospreys as part of an amphibious assault exercise, May 25. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

