BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, transport Marines during an amphibious assault exercise, May 25, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US