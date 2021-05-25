PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) sails through the Pacific Ocean, May 25. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6705604
|VIRIN:
|210525-M-ON629-1014
|Resolution:
|5673x3782
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Ampibious Assult Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
