Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones

Sailors from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and IMF present flags that were flown at various Commands to the Burton family during Capt. Burton's Change of Command ceremony held at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021). PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released)
|06.04.2021
|06.22.2021 20:01
|PEARL HARBOR, US
