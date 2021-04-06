Sailors from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and IMF present flags that were flown at various Commands to the Burton family during Capt. Burton's Change of Command ceremony held at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021). PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6704337 VIRIN: 210604-N-EL904-022 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.28 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones [Image 14 of 14], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.