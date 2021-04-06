Chief David E. Wilson and Chief Joseph D. Rogers perform a flag folding presentation during Capt. Burton's Change of Command ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021). PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6704324
|VIRIN:
|210604-N-EL904-019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones [Image 14 of 14], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
