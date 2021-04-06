Chief David E. Wilson and Chief Joseph D. Rogers presents Caroline Burton with a folded flag during Capt. Burton's Change of Command ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021). PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6704325 VIRIN: 210604-N-EL904-020 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.38 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones [Image 14 of 14], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.