Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones [Image 8 of 14]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021) Vice Admiral William J. Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, presents Captain Greg Burton's wife, Caroline Burton, with a certificate of appreciation for her years of support and service.
    PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:00
    Photo ID: 6704295
    VIRIN: 210604-N-EL904-012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones [Image 14 of 14], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Change of Command ceremony
    Burton
    NAVSEA
    PHNSY & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT