Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard bids Aloha ‘Oe to Capt. Burton, Welcomes Capt. Jones

Chief David E. Wilson and Chief Joseph D. Rogers perform a flag folding presentation during Capt. Burton's Change of Command ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (June 4, 2021). PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta/Released)

