Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton, left, 20th Air Force commander, receives the guidon from outgoing commander Col. David S. Miller, right, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2021. Miller relinquished command of the 377th Air Base Wing and will continue his career as the Air Force Sustainment Center vice commander at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

