Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during the 377th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at KAFB, New Mexico, June 22, 2021. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller relinquished command to incoming 377th ABW commander, Col. Jason F. Vattioni. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

