Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton, left, 20th Air Force commander, passes the guidon to incoming commander Col. Jason F. Vattioni, right, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2021. Vattioni assumed command of the 377th Air Base Wing as the installation commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

