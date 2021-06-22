Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason F. Vattioni assumed command of the 377th Air Base Wing from Col. David S. Miller during a change of command ceremony June 22, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.



Vattioni, who previously served as the vice commander of the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill AFB, Utah, will now command the 377th Air Base Wing personnel as well as duties of installation commander.



“To the fighting tigers of the 377 Air Base Wing, it is certainly a privilege to serve as your commander and to be a part of this exciting team,” said Vattioni, 377th ABW incoming commander. “Our diverse mission, while challenging, is critical to our nation’s defense and demands our very best. Our motto is ‘Tiger On,’ and I am honored to be on this journey with you.”



With the ceremonial tradition of the passing of the guidon, outgoing commander Miller relinquished command to Vattioni.



Miller welcomed Vattioni and said farewell to Team Kirtland.



“You are coming at an exciting time to a wonderful and premiere wing, an exciting base,” said Miller. “I couldn’t be happier for you and your wife and the adventure you are about to embark upon. I relinquish command with the satisfaction that the 377 Air Base Wing is an outstanding organization with a vigorous mission. I look forward to the many successes you will have as a couple and as a team here on the installation.”



Miller will continue his career as the Air Force Sustainment Center vice commander at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma.

