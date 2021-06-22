Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW [Image 1 of 6]

    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Delbert R. Butcher, 898th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, participates in a formation during the 377th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2021. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller officially relinquished command to incoming commander Col. Jason F. Vattioni. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6704132
    VIRIN: 210622-F-MQ455-1066
    Resolution: 4552x3251
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW
    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW
    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW
    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW
    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW
    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ChangeofCommand
    AFGSC
    KAFB
    TeamKirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT