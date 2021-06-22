Col. Vattioni takes command of the 377th ABW

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Delbert R. Butcher, 898th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, participates in a formation during the 377th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 22, 2021. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller officially relinquished command to incoming commander Col. Jason F. Vattioni. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

