    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J pilot performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2021. The 79th Rescue Squadron flies the HC-130J at Davis-Monthan and remains ready to deploy lethal, agile rescue airpower anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6703498
    VIRIN: 210610-F-CJ465-1019
    Resolution: 6470x4314
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouse Fini HAAR [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

