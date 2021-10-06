Spouse Fini HAAR

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Loadmasters from the 79th Rescue Squadron watch as a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II performs helicopter air-to-air refueling with an HH-60G Pave Hawk over Arizona, June 10, 2021. The HC-130J, piloted by U.S. Air Force Maj. James Corless, refueled two HH-60G Pave Hawks; one of which was piloted by his spouse, Maj. Heather Corless. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

