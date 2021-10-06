Spouse Fini HAAR

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J pilot performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2021. The 79th Rescue Squadron flies the HC-130J at Davis-Monthan and remains ready to deploy lethal, agile rescue airpower anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

