U.S. Air Force Maj. James Corless, 355th Wing deputy director of plans and programs, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2021. Corless’ final flight at Davis-Monthan was a helicopter air-to-air refueling mission with his wife, Maj. Heather Corless, as one of the helicopter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6703492
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-CJ465-1005
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|13.28 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spouse Fini HAAR [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
