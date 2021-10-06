Loadmasters from the 79th Rescue Squadron watch as a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II performs helicopter air-to-air refueling with an HH-60G Pave Hawk over Arizona, June 10, 2021. The HC-130J, piloted by U.S. Air Force Maj. James Corless, refueled two HH-60G Pave Hawks; one of which was piloted by his spouse, Maj. Heather Corless. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 12:23 Photo ID: 6703507 VIRIN: 210610-F-CJ465-1136 Resolution: 6889x3875 Size: 9.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spouse Fini HAAR [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.