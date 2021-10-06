Loadmasters from the 79th Rescue Squadron watch as a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II performs helicopter air-to-air refueling with an HH-60G Pave Hawk over Arizona, June 10, 2021. The HC-130J, piloted by U.S. Air Force Maj. James Corless, refueled two HH-60G Pave Hawks; one of which was piloted by his spouse, Maj. Heather Corless. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6703507
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-CJ465-1136
|Resolution:
|6889x3875
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spouse Fini HAAR [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
