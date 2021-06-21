Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 4 of 6]

    2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG

    GERMERSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents The Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to Mr. Gerd Drechsler, Commander, 6981st Civilian Support Group, during a visit June 21, 2021. The Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 04:09
    Photo ID: 6702746
    VIRIN: 210621-A-FX425-8887
    Resolution: 2558x1917
    Size: 847.32 KB
    Location: GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    6981st CSG

