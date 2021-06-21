2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG

GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents The Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to Mr. Gerd Drechsler, Commander, 6981st Civilian Support Group, during a visit June 21, 2021. The Chief of Staff Army Award for Maintenance Excellence Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
