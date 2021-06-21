2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG

GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, poses with 6981st Civilian Support Group members during a visit June 21, 2021. The 6981st Civilian Support Group's mission is to engineer, install, maintain, and repair Mission Command network cable infrastructure in order to provide cost and time efficient, high value support to Army, joint, and multinational forces in support of USAREUR-AF and combatant commanders. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

