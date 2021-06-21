GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Ms. Gerda Herrenleben, 6981st Civilian Support Group, June 21, 2021 in recognition of her 40 years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6702748
|VIRIN:
|210621-A-FX425-8824
|Resolution:
|1800x1762
|Size:
|485.09 KB
|Location:
|GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT