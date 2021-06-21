Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 6 of 6]

    2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG

    GERMERSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Ms. Gerda Herrenleben, 6981st Civilian Support Group, June 21, 2021 in recognition of her 40 years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 04:10
    Location: GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE 
    This work, 2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    6981st CSG

