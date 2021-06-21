2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG

GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Mr. Gerd Drechsler, Commander, 6981st Civilian Support Group, discusses personnel requirement updates with Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a SITREP Breakfast June 21, 2021. Kaloostian, along with members from the Brigade staff, visited the 6981st CSG to receive updates on the unit’s Apprenticeship and Training programs. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

