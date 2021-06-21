GERMERSHEIM, Germany -- Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, greets members of the 6981st Civilian Support Group during a visit June 21, 2021. Kaloostian, along with members from the Brigade staff, visited the 6981st CSG to receive updates on the unit’s Apprenticeship and Training programs. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 04:09
|Photo ID:
|6702739
|VIRIN:
|210621-A-FX425-8799
|Resolution:
|2174x1793
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Commander visits 6981st CSG [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
