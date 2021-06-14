Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Greg Gimenez, commander of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, right, presents Maj. Gen. Nicola Terzano, commander of the Italian Army´s Divsione Acqui, a unit friendship award during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Capua, Italy, June 14, 2021. The 2500th embedded with the Divisione Acqui to help with liaison support of the U.S. Army´s V Corps and Joint Force Land Component Command during the exercise.
|06.14.2021
|06.22.2021 04:10
|6702744
|210614-A-AL830-164
|3831x2554
|1.24 MB
|CAPUA, IT
|1
|0
