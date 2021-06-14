U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Forrest McKinley, senior noncommissioned officer of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, left, develops the base access roster for his Soldiers with Italian Army Sgt. Maj. Giovanni Di Maio during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21, in Capua, Italy, June 10, 2021. The 2500th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps and the Italian Army's Divisione Acqui.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6702742
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-AL830-926
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|134.31 KB
|Location:
|CAPUA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations
LEAVE A COMMENT