U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Forrest McKinley, senior noncommissioned officer of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, left, develops the base access roster for his Soldiers with Italian Army Sgt. Maj. Giovanni Di Maio during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21, in Capua, Italy, June 10, 2021. The 2500th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps and the Italian Army's Divisione Acqui.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 04:10 Photo ID: 6702742 VIRIN: 210614-A-AL830-926 Resolution: 1440x960 Size: 134.31 KB Location: CAPUA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.