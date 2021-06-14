Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 3 of 5]

    Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

    CAPUA, ITALY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Forrest McKinley, senior noncommissioned officer of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, left, develops the base access roster for his Soldiers with Italian Army Sgt. Maj. Giovanni Di Maio during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21, in Capua, Italy, June 10, 2021. The 2500th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps and the Italian Army's Divisione Acqui.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6702742
    VIRIN: 210614-A-AL830-926
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 134.31 KB
    Location: CAPUA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmyReserve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    armynewswire
    ForwardandReady

