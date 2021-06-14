Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

Soldiers of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, along with evaluators from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, pose together in front of the divisional operations center of the Italian Army´s Divisione Acqui at the conclusion of a command post exercise for DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Capua, Italy, June 14, 2021. The 2500th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps and the Italian Army's Divisione Acqui.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6702743
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-AL830-046
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|CAPUA, IT
