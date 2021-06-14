Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

    CAPUA, ITALY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers of the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, along with evaluators from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, pose together in front of the divisional operations center of the Italian Army´s Divisione Acqui at the conclusion of a command post exercise for DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Capua, Italy, June 14, 2021. The 2500th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps and the Italian Army's Divisione Acqui.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

