U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, shares her coin and a photo with a Romanian Army Multi-National Command Southeast Soldier during a visit to MNC-SE headquarters for exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Bucharest, Romania, June 13, 2021. Soldiers of the 209th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th MSC, provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps, Joint Force Land Component Command and the Romanian MNC-SE.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 04:10 Photo ID: 6702741 VIRIN: 210614-A-AL830-806 Resolution: 934x613 Size: 342.67 KB Location: BUCHAREST, RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.