    Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations [Image 2 of 5]

    Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    06.14.2021

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, shares her coin and a photo with a Romanian Army Multi-National Command Southeast Soldier during a visit to MNC-SE headquarters for exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Bucharest, Romania, June 13, 2021. Soldiers of the 209th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th MSC, provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps, Joint Force Land Component Command and the Romanian MNC-SE.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
