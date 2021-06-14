U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, shares her coin and a photo with a Romanian Army Multi-National Command Southeast Soldier during a visit to MNC-SE headquarters for exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Bucharest, Romania, June 13, 2021. Soldiers of the 209th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th MSC, provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps, Joint Force Land Component Command and the Romanian MNC-SE.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6702741
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-AL830-806
|Resolution:
|934x613
|Size:
|342.67 KB
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations
