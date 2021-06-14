Army Reserve liaison Soldiers connect Nations

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Allen Rust, an air and missile defense chief with the 209th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, left, shakes hands with Romanian Army Col. Adrian Petrica of the Multi-National Command Southeast, at the close of a DEFENDER-Europe 21 command post exercise in Bucharest, Romania, June 14, 2021. The 209th DLD provided liaison capability between the U.S. Army´s V Corps, Joint Force Land Component Command and the Romanian MNC-SE.

