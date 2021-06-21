Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) refuels the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:22
    Photo ID: 6700992
    VIRIN: 210621-N-NJ919-1438
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment at sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    USS America

