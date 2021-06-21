Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 10 of 19]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Crisologo, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to deliver cargo to the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:21
    Photo ID: 6700972
    VIRIN: 210621-N-BT681-1074
    Resolution: 4125x2750
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock
    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    replenishment at sea
    HSC-25
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    flight deck
    USS America
    RAS VERTREP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT