    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock [Image 18 of 19]

    USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) sort mail in the ship’s hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:22
    Photo ID: 6700991
    VIRIN: 210621-N-NJ919-1400
    Resolution: 3338x5007
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Replenishment at sea
    hangar bay
    working party
    USNS Rappahannock
    USS America

