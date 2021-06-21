PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jacob Krachey, from Phoenix, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:21 Photo ID: 6700985 VIRIN: 210621-N-NJ919-1040 Resolution: 3432x5148 Size: 1.82 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.