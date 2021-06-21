Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 19]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) sails alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:21
    Photo ID: 6700968
    VIRIN: 210621-N-BT681-1029
    Resolution: 5433x3622
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    USS America

