    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces

    GERMANY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Fourtunia, a pilot with 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles” prepares for take-off on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. Fourtunia and other crew members had just completed a training exercise with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers" soldiers on loading on and off helicopters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 08:28
    Photo ID: 6700521
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-CT853-3146
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.69 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    1CAB
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

