1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces

Soldiers of U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers" run to load on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter immediately after it landed near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. They were practicing loading on and off a helicopter in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

