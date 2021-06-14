Soldiers of U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers" run to load on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter immediately after it landed near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. They were practicing loading on and off a helicopter in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6700519
|VIRIN:
|210614-Z-CT853-3113
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.42 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
