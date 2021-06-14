Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 4 of 6]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces

    GERMANY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers" run to load on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter immediately after it landed near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. They were practicing loading on and off a helicopter in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    1CAB
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

