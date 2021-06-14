U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldiers prepare to train on loading on and off a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter as it takes off and lands near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. They were training with soldiers from the U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers." (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released) (Faces have been blurred for security purposes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 08:28 Photo ID: 6700511 VIRIN: 210614-Z-CT853-3085 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.95 MB Location: DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.