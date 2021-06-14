U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldiers prepare to train on loading on and off a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter as it takes off and lands near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. They were training with soldiers from the U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers." (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released) (Faces have been blurred for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6700511
|VIRIN:
|210614-Z-CT853-3085
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
