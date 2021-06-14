1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces

A U.S. Army 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles” UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter lands to drop Soldiers off as part of a training exercise near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, 45 Commando and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Special Anti-Terrorist Unit "Tigers" were training on loading on and off a helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released) (Faces have been blurred for security purposes)

