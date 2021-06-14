1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Train with Joint-Nation Special Forces

U.S. Army Sgt. James Burd (right), crew chief with 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” works with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldiers as they practice loading on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 14, 2021. This “cold” load was a chance for the Soldiers to practice the motions of getting on and off the helicopter before doing it “hot” or, as it was, taking off and landing. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released) (Portions of the image have been blurred for security purposes)

