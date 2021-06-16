Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Chief African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5]

    Crew Chief African Lion 21

    MOROCCO

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Downs, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, laughs with his wingman during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. Crew chiefs check every component of these high-performance mobility aircraft is maintained to the most exacting standards.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 07:53
    Photo ID: 6700516
    VIRIN: 210616-F-BT441-1042
    Resolution: 5463x3635
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Chief African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Army
    AfricanLion
    86th AMXS
    Royal Moroccan Air Force

