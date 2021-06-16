Crew Chief African Lion 21

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Downs, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, laughs with his wingman during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021. Crew chiefs check every component of these high-performance mobility aircraft is maintained to the most exacting standards.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

