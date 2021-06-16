Crew Chief African Lion 21

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Downs, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, sits on the stairs of a U.S. C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft during Exercise African Lion 21, June 16, 2021.

Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

