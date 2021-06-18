ACE up our Sleeve African Lion 21

U.S. Army Airborne paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team walk to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Exercise African Lion 21, June 18, 2021. The Air Force provision of crucial airlift and airdrop for all services give flexibility and agility to combatant commanders.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

