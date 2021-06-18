Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOROCCO

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Airborne paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team walk to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Exercise African Lion 21, June 18, 2021. The Air Force provision of crucial airlift and airdrop for all services give flexibility and agility to combatant commanders.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    This work, ACE up our Sleeve African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Paratroopers
    Army
    AfricanLion
    Royal Moroccan Air Force

