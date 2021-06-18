ACE up our Sleeve African Lion 21

U.S. Army Airborne paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team board to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Exercise African Lion 21, June 18, 2021. Airmen train to enhance their ability to rapidly deploy to and operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring they are postured to provide lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

