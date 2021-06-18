ACE up our Sleeve African Lion 21

Royal Moroccan Air Force paratroopers load onto a RMAF C-130 Hercules aircraft for static-line personnel airdrops during Exercise African Lion 21, June 18, 2021. The U.S. C-130J Super Hercules aircraft joined the RMAF aircraft to increase the efficiency of interoperability in the air.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

