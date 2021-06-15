Lima Company - Swim Qualification

Recruit Christian I. Prieto, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, treads water during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. Prieto was recruited out of Tyler, Texas with Recruiting Substation Tyler, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

