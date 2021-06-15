Recruit Christian I. Prieto, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, treads water during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. Prieto was recruited out of Tyler, Texas with Recruiting Substation Tyler, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6700453
|VIRIN:
|210615-M-CI314-1012
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT